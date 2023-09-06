PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The massive rebuild at Tyndall Air Force Base continues to grow. Two of the newest projects involve amenities for the men and women who will be stations at Tyndall.

The Tyndall Air Force Base rebuild will cost about $5 billion.

Most of it involves buildings that will help base personnel achieve their missions.

However, some of the facilities will improve the quality of life for those who serve.

The latest are the sports complex and aquatic center, and the Beacon Beach Marina.

The sports complex and pool facility projects will include three softball fields, one youth baseball field, a playground, an outdoor pool, a new bathhouse, a pump house, and two splash pads.

“So behind us, we have the zone nine sports recreation complex, as well as the pool and bath house. So this space behind us right now has been mobilized on for about the past six months,” said AFCEC Project Manager Lieutenant Nicholas Cap

Right now construction crews are excavating and building the foundation.

The sports complex will cost $38.2 million.

“It’ll be a great space for the airmen and families to be able to decompress, unwind and have more amenities on base for a lot of the new personnel and their families that are coming in in the coming year,” Cap said.

The Beacon Beach Marina renovation is also underway.

“Further down towards Beacon Beach. You’ll have the new marina complex as well as some more outdoor recreation with a lot of boating and water activities, which is awesome,” Cap said.

Both projects should be completed by the end of 2024.



Lieutenant Cap says he expects both the sports complex and marina to be a key part of building good base morale.