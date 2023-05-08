BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tyndall Air Force Base will have an increased presence in the local skies over the next two weeks.

Pilots from multiple Air Force installations come out to Tyndall Air Force Base to participate in ‘Checkered Flag.’

During the exercise, they train their combat-ready units to respond to potential conflicts.

In the sky, dozens of aircraft split into sides. One acting as the U.S., the other as a real-world threat. The exercise will be heard during the day and night for the next two weeks.