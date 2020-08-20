PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Navel Support Activity announced the virtual race on their Facebook page. Their post stated the following:

The NPS International Executive Committee held its “1st Capitol Series Virtual Race” July 17 through Aug. 7. The goal of the virtual race was to encourage everyone to run, bike, and/or participate in physical activity for 21 days.

Participants were able to join Individually or as a Team and complete the virtual distance from NPS to the California State Capitol, a total distance of 191 miles.

The NSAM HQ team won First Place (Teams), which included NSAM CO Capt. Rich Wiley; Deputy CO Steve Cusumano; Community Planning Liaison Officer (CPLO) Marlana Brown; Executive Assistant Matthew DeVillers; and Public Affairs Officer Tina Stillions.

The CO and CPLO were on hand to receive the award for the team during a ceremony held Aug. 14. Congratulations to the NSAM HQ team!