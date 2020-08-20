OKALOOSA, COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Eglin AFB introduced a handy new tool called a “throwbot.”

They made the following announcement on their Facebook page:

Meet the Throwbot! A throwable microrobot, that records and transmits video and audio reconnaissance, indoors or outdoors, to an operator’s control unit is now in the 96th Security Forces Squadron’s inventory.

The new innovative device gives Team Eglin response teams a safe way to assess a situation, make informed decisions, and perform tasks that can lead to saving lives and property.

A Throwbot acquisition plan was presented at an iSpark meeting. Only nine days later, Throwbot was approved and purchased on the same day.