Hurricane Michael recovery continues at Tyndall Air Force Base

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — On August 12, Tyndall Air Force Base announced progress on Hurricane Michael recovery efforts on their Facebook page. Here is what their post said:

Yesterday United States Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. Stephen W. Wilson visited Tyndall Air Force Base to check in on the recovery of the installation since Hurricane Michael. Recovery from the hurricane, which passed directly over Tyndall 672 days ago, still plays a factor in some of the overall operations on base.

However, the 325th Fighter Wing and our tenant units are continuing to provide unrivaled combat airpower to our nation’s Air Force. Check out just a couple of the successes #TeamTyndall has had since Hurricane Michael.

FY 2019 & 2020 the 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group of the 53rd Wing-—completed over 600 Weapons System Evaluation Program Sorties—deployed over 300 Aircraft throughout the Tyndall air space.

FY 2020 the 337th Air Control Squadron Air Battle Manager School- on track to have nearly 50% more graduates than FY 2018.