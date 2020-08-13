Hurlburt Wing introduces new Command Chief

In light of COVID-19 restrictions, the 505th Command and Control Wing chose to introduce their new Command Chief via a pre-recorded video. The video consists of three parts: the opening a play on a popular commercial, Chief Thompson’s introduction, and a speed interview.

Chief Master Sergeant Cornelious “CT” Thompson is the Command Chief Master Sergeant, 505th Command and Control Wing, Hurlburt Field, Fla. He is the advisor to the wing commander on issues affecting the health, welfare, morale, training, proper utilization and professional development of the wing’s 980 enlisted, officer and civilian personnel. The 505 CCW is comprised of the 505th Test and Training Group at Hurlburt Field, Fla., 505th Combat Training Group at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., and Detachment 1, 505 CCW at Fort Leavenworth, Kan.

CMSgt Thompson entered the Air Force in June 1995 as an Airfield Management Apprentice. Upon completion of his first four years of military service, he cross trained into the Medical Technician career field. His enthusiasm and dedication to service earned him the Distinguished Graduate Award. Due to manning shortages he was pulled back into the Airfield Management career field. His diverse background includes leadership positions at numerous squadrons and groups throughout different Major Commands. He has deployed in support of Operations Joint Endeavor and Joint Guard, Operations SOUTHERN WATCH, ENDURING/IRAQI FREEDOM, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa and Operation INHERENT RESOLVE.

Prior to assuming his current position, the chief served as the Airfield Management Functional Manager, Headquarters, Air Education and Training Command, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas.