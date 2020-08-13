Hurlburt Wing Collects School Supplies for Local Children

The 505th Command and Control Wing held their annual Back to School Bash on Friday, 7 August, in the form of a vehicle parade due to COVID-19 precautions.

Wing members decorated signs with their children and dropped off school supplies including backpacks, pens, pencils, paper, notebooks, hand sanitizers, and folders.

“With the current COVID-crisis, we are always looking for ways to give back to our community, and with this opportunity we are able to make sure our the schools have the supplies that they need for our local military and community families to get back to school with the right start,” said U.S. Air Force TSgt Jordan Nash, 505th Command and Control Wing’s Back to School Point of Contact.

Additional school supplies were collected through Thursday, 13 August and taken to Florosa Elementary on Friday 14 August to help local students succeed in the new school year.