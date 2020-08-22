Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Hurlburt Field officials initiate Hurricane Laura preparations

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Base officials initiated Hurricane Condition 5 Saturday morning in preparation for Tropical Storm Laura, currently located north of the Lesser Antilles near the Caribbean Sea.

Hurricane Condition 5 is a level of warning used by the U.S. Air Force to assist commanders in preparing their units for storm response actions. Officials have not ordered an aircraft or personnel evacuation but are prepared to do so depending on how the storm progresses.

Officials advise all military and Department of Defense civilian members assigned to Hurlburt Field to stay in contact with their Unit Control Centers and to monitor local weather reports. Normal duty hours are in effect.

Emergency Family Assistance Center services will be available to base members until after the situation is officially cleared and can be reached at 1- 877-571-7209.

