Hurlburt Field begins preparations for potential arrival of Tropical Storm Delta

Staff Sgt. Alex Almarales, a special missions aviator with the 4th Special Operations Squadron, conducts preflight inspections of an AC-130U Spooky gunship at Hurlburt Field, Fla., April 17, 2017. The AC-130U gunship’s primary missions are close air support, air interdiction and armed reconnaissance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Pick)

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurlburt Field officials initiated Hurricane Condition 5 Monday to prepare for the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Delta or hurricane-force winds on Friday.

As a result of Tropical Storm Delta, HURCON 5 has been declared for #TAFB. This means destructive winds possible within 96 hours. Base officials continue to closely monitor the storm.



Tyndall personnel and their family members should take the following steps:#Delta #FLwx pic.twitter.com/b8BaLYHcYu — Tyndall AFB (@TeamTyndall) October 5, 2020

This level of preparation signals the start of active preparation and indicates that destructive winds could arrive within 96 hours. Based on the current forecast, leadership has determined a personnel evacuation is not yet necessary.

The National Hurricane Center and the 23rd Special Operations Weather Squadron are closely monitoring the storm and will provide updates as the storm progresses.

All military and Department of Defense civilian members assigned to Hurlburt Field are advised to stay in contact with their Unit Control Centers and stay informed about the storm. Normal duty hours are currently still in effect.

In the event of an emergency, Emergency Family Assistance Center toll-free number at 1- 877-571-7209 and services will be available to the base populace after “All Clear” is declared.