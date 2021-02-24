Four Hurlburt Airmen transition to Space Force to become Guardians

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Space has become the next battlefield and frontier. From outer space to cyberspace, the U.S. Space Force’s approximately 16,000 Guardians have pledged to defend the Earth through its interests in space.

Locally, four air commandos with the 1st Special Operations Communications Squadron made teh transition over to Space Force to become Guardians.

“In May of 2020 is when the Air Force first opened up the applications process,” said Thomas Pawlowski, client systems supervisor Spc. 4, one of the airmen who transferred.

The four guardians—Pawlowski, U.S. Space Force Spc. 4 Alyssa Castro, U.S. Space Force Tech. Sgt. Matthew Darling, and U.S. Space Force Tech. Sgt. Brianna French—officially transferred on Feb. 5.

“Originally I joined the Air Force because it was the most technologically advanced and relating to cyber,” Pawlowski said. “Seeing that the Space Force is going to focus on cyber and intel, I thought that’d be very exciting to be a part of.”

Pawlowski said they will be receiving orders shortly to head to a designated Space Force base.

The Space Force is currently recruiting officers in:

cyberspace operations

space operations

acquisition management

developmental engineer

intelligence officer

and enlisted members in:

space systems operations

cyber systems operations

knowledge operations management

cyber security

cyber transport systems

cable and antenna systems

fusion analysis

targeting analysis

client systems

radio frequency transmission systems

signals intelligence analysis

computer systems programming

For more information on Space Force, visit its website.