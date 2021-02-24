Four Hurlburt Airmen transition to Space Force to become Guardians

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Space has become the next battlefield and frontier. From outer space to cyberspace, the U.S. Space Force’s approximately 16,000 Guardians have pledged to defend the Earth through its interests in space.
Locally, four air commandos with the 1st Special Operations Communications Squadron made teh transition over to Space Force to become Guardians.
“In May of 2020 is when the Air Force first opened up the applications process,” said Thomas Pawlowski, client systems supervisor Spc. 4, one of the airmen who transferred.
The four guardians—Pawlowski, U.S. Space Force Spc. 4 Alyssa Castro, U.S. Space Force Tech. Sgt. Matthew Darling, and U.S. Space Force Tech. Sgt. Brianna French—officially transferred on Feb. 5.
“Originally I joined the Air Force because it was the most technologically advanced and relating to cyber,” Pawlowski said. “Seeing that the Space Force is going to focus on cyber and intel, I thought that’d be very exciting to be a part of.”
Pawlowski said they will be receiving orders shortly to head to a designated Space Force base.
The Space Force is currently recruiting officers in:
- cyberspace operations
- space operations
- acquisition management
- developmental engineer
- intelligence officer
and enlisted members in:
- space systems operations
- cyber systems operations
- knowledge operations management
- cyber security
- cyber transport systems
- cable and antenna systems
- fusion analysis
- targeting analysis
- client systems
- radio frequency transmission systems
- signals intelligence analysis
- computer systems programming
For more information on Space Force, visit its website.