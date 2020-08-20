Eglin announces Air Force’s Key Spouse of the Year award

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Natasha Williams, 96th Security Forces Squadron Key Spouse, wins the Air Force’s Key Spouse of the Year award!

Eglin AFB announced the award winner in a post on their Facebook page:

The award recognizes an individual in the Air Force Key Spouse program, who makes a difference in Air Force families. Williams implemented a love book program at her squadron in April 2019, an initiative that has since spread Air Force-wide. Airman and Family Readiness Centers now offer love books to deployed Airmen.

“I never thought this little idea would create such a big impact and go this far,” Williams said. “Sometimes things that make big differences in people’s lives come in small packages.”

Currently, she reaches out to 96th SFS members affected by COVID-19. She also spearheads a ‘meal train’ program, where 96th SFS volunteers prepare and deliver food to temporarily incapacitated members and their families.