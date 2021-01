EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB) — Residents may hear noise due to night flying missions around Eglin Air Force Base from Jan. 29 through Jan. 29.

The F-22 fighter aircraft will fly training missions around Eglin Air Force Base each of those days between 4:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The missions are part of the 43rd Fighter Squadron training operations.

For more information, please contact Team Eglin public affairs office at (850) 882-3931.