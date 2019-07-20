‘Military Makeover with Montel’ holds home reveal day for local Panama City Beach resident

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — ‘Military Makeover with Montel’ held their home reveal day Saturday afternoon, after weeks of work to repair Cody Patron’s home after Hurricane Michael

The community came out to Panama City Beach to celebrate the completion of her home.

In 2011, Cody lost her husband, Sergeant Daniel J. Patron, in Afghanistan while employed with an explosive ordnance disposal unit. In October, tragedy struck again, as her home was severely damaged by Hurricane Michael.

The lifetime show with Montel Williams aims to help military families with their homes across the country.

He says this makeover has been special after seeing the aftermath of Hurricane Michael.

“This has been a very special makeover in the sense because we have really been trying to repair damage that is a little bit more than we’ve had to bite off in the past,” said Williams.

The first local episode will air on August 30th on Lifetime Television at 6:30 p.m. CST.