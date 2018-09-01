Military Branches Visit Panama City Marine Institute for Career Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - It's never too early for students to plan for their future. That's why Panama City Marine Institute held a military career day Friday.

Representatives from the Navy, Coast Guard and Army spent the day at PCMI meeting with students and talking about their experiences in the military. Students could try on mixed gas dive helmets to experience what divers go through at deep depths when they breathe helium. The Coast Guard showed off their cold water diving equipment. An EOD Detachment Panama City bomb truck also there showing off their robots.

"I think it's cool. It's not my forte quite yet but I might go into the military later on in my life," said PCMI 11th grade student Laura Perez.

They were there for about three hours and rotated through groups of students from both PCMI and North Bay Haven.