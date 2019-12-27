Mild flu activity in Bay County, but also on the rise

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Even though it is the middle of flu season, it is not too late to get your flu shot.

Flu season typically lasts through March so it’s important to protect yourself and those around you.

The CDC says this year’s vaccine is updated to better match viruses that may be circulating in the United States.

According to the flu report that came out on December 18th, Bay County has mild flu activity, but it is increasing.

The vaccine is recommended for everyone six months and older, including pregnant women.

The shot can take up to two weeks to become effective so it’s important to get it as soon as possible.

“We do have the children’s flu shots through the Vaccine for Children’s program, those flu shots are free. There is a charge for the adult flu shot and the high dose adult flu shots which are for persons that are 65 and older, and we do file for a couple of different insurances,” said Heather Kretzer, spokesperson for the Bay County Department of Health.

The department of health is offering vaccines Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. They say no appointment is necessary.

You can also get it at your doctors office and some local drug stores.

