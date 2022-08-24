UPDATE 3:30 p.m.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Mowat Middle School student who said he ate a laced brownie given to him by another student was lying, school officials, said Wednesday.

The lie kicked off an investigation and school officials sent a notice out to parents warning about the dangers of allowing kids to share food with each other.

“The student transported to the hospital took a hit from a dab pen that tested positive for THC but told parents the source of the illness was a suspicious brownie,” said Ed Sheffield, the principal of Mowat. “We know these situations are scary for all of us and we hope you will continue to reinforce to your students that none of these items belong on our campuses.”

————————————

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Mowat Middle School student was rushed to a hospital after “ingesting a brownie that may have been laced with something,” school officials said Wednesday.

“The student is currently being evaluated and appears to be fine however medical professionals are working to figure out what was in the brownie. Obviously, this is a very serious issue and we’re incredibly grateful that the student will be alright,” Principal Ed Sheffield wrote in an alert that was sent to parents. “However, it’s critical that we figure out what was in this brownie and that we stop items like this from coming on campus.”

Sheffield went on to urge parents to talk to their students about not accepting food from others and making sure students let an adult know if they are offered anything suspicious while on campus.

“As a parent and grandparent myself, I want you to know that we’re taking this situation very seriously and that we will not stop investigating until we determine the source of this item,” Sheffield wrote. “We want our school to continue to be a safe place for your students, and our staff, and we are not going to tolerate ANY illegal activity on our campus.”

