Middle School Student Arrested after Threatening to Shoot-up School Bus

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. - A middle school student has been arrested after he was heard making threats towards the school.

Okaloosa County deputies said a Davidson middle school student made threats to shoot up his school bus on Friday.

Reports said 14 year-old Trevor Culpepper said he would get an AK-47 and shoot up the bus. Another student heard him and immediately reported it to the police.

Officers said bus surveillance video shows Culpepper making shooting motions and saying "boom boom boom".

He's been charged with a second degree felony.

