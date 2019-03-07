Mid-Bay Bridge Expected to Close Periodically Over the Next Six Months

Many drivers experienced the night mare of a situation when the Mid-Bay Bridge closed for several days in January. The bridge is once again going to be closed to all traffic.

“Our first priority obviously is to get these repairs done as quickly and as efficiently as possible,” said Ian Satter, FDOT Spokesperson.

That headache has started again for residents who use the Mid-Bay Bridge on a daily basis. The Mid-Bay Bridge will be closed for more repairs but, this time these repairs should be permanent and they will take place at night.



“It will be the first of eight different strands inside the bridge that we are going to repair over the next six months,” shared Satter.



Back in January the bridge was closed for eight consecutive days for emergency repairs, which were only a temporary fix.

The problem was with the tendons that hold the concrete together. A handful of tendons were corroded.

“The Bridge is safe,” Satter wanted to assure drivers. “We do have temporary tendons in place but those tendons inside really act as a way to strengthen that bridge.”

On a daily basis 20,000 vehicles travel this bridge. While this might be a temporary inconvienence, the Florida Department of Transportation says, “This will be a fix to a major problem.”

“This is going to allow us to go back in and restrengthen the bridge to make sure we can have a long life for this bridge.”

The project doesn’t come cheap.

“This project is in the several of millions of dollars just based on the amount of materials and work that’s going to be taking place,”said Satter.

At this point traffic is still limited to smaller vehicles and school buses. Larger trucks and semis are restricted.

The bridge is expected to be closed each night until 2:00 A.M. on Thursday, March 7.