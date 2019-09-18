Michael survivor ‘paying it forward’ to Dorian victims

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — As the Bahamas begin their long road to recovery after Hurricane Dorian, some Bay County residents are working to give back, or pay it forward.

Brittany Cole, a Panama City Beach resident, is collecting items for a family in the Bahamas after watching a video filmed by a Bahamian woman named Jetta Clavi, which went viral.

Cole said she knew the images in the video all to well, as her home was destroyed by Hurricane Michael.

Cole said she was able to get in contact with Clavi and found out she has a little boy. Now Cole’s working to help them in the way she was helped during her time of need.

“I messaged her and I said we’re gonna replace everything that you lost because people did that for me and I want to pay it forward,” said Cole. “I made a promise to the people that helped us that I was going to pay it forward when we could.”

Cole said Clavi has been vetted to confirm the donations are going to the right place.

She has been in contact with her sister, Sabrina Clervil, who has set up an official donation link. Click here for more information.