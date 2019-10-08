“Michael” group exhibition to show art created following the storm

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast State College’s Visual & Performing Arts Division will display a group art exhibition to mark the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Michael.

The exhibition’s opening night will be Friday, October 11, starting at 5 p.m., and will feature a wide range of art including drawing, painting, collage and video.

Following the opening night, the exhibition will be open to view during regular hours at the Amelia Center Main Gallery until November 8, and is free to attend.

Watch the segment from News 13 Midday to learn more from two of the artists featured in the exhibition.

