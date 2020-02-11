Mexico Beach residents voice concerns about St. Joe Company development plans

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Many residents in Mexico Beach are concerned about a new Town Village that could be coming into Mexico Beach in the near future.

On Monday, the Mexico Planning and Zoning Board held a special meeting to discuss future plans, that included presentations from the St. Joe Company. After a long night of discussion, the board voted on two items on the agenda that they will recommend to city council members.

They voted to approve the planned unit development overall master plan (PUD) for the project, which includes plans for approximately 554 acres of residential development. It will be located along the west side of the city.

The board approved the PUD with some modifications that were voiced by local residents at the meeting. The board will take this approval to city council along with concerns that include parking, beach access and boat ramp access.

They voted against the development order application for phase 1 of the project that plans to bring in 216 apartment units. They will revisit this idea after concerns about the PUD are discussed among city council members.

Many residents spoke out during the meeting to voice their concerns, saying they would like to see Mexico Beach remain the same.

“I don’t want to see the nice, quaint community tampered,” said resident Linda Lieberspach. “I don’t want to see it go away.”

The Mexico Beach city council will make the final decision on these plans. The council will have the first reading on these ordinances at their meeting on February 11th. They will vote on the two items on February 25th.

