MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — More and more Panhandle communities are ushering in the holiday season, and Mexico Beach is no exception.

Sunday night, residents gathered together at Parker Park as the city lit its Christmas tree.

The evening’s festivities also included music and the arrival of Santa Claus in the annual golf cart parade.

Mexico Beach took a direct hit from Hurricane Michael in 2018, but now four years later, residents continue to see progress in the rebuild and Sunday was all smiling faces and Christmas cheer.