Mexico Beach residents are coming together to be Stronger Than The Storm

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Stronger Than The Storm event has been able to assist residents from Panama City, Marianna, Port Saint Joe, and Mexico Beach after Hurricane Michael.

Now, they are celebrating the second anniversary of getting back on their feet.

Stronger Than The Storm means more than just an event for the community of Mexico beach.

“It means everything to me,” said Killer Seafood Co-owner Michael Scoggins. “The love and support people have shown Mexico Beach over the last two years is beyond what one could expect.”

Scoggins had a restaurant in Mexico Beach for over 15 years, but their building was destroyed after Hurricane Michael. Now they are operating out of a food truck.

And with an event such as Stronger Than The Storm, the community and Killer Seafood are rebuilding together.

“Show people how far they have come, how strong they are but also they could still use a little help and still could use some good wishes,” said event organizer Matt Larson.

Larson said this event is a tradition now.

“So many of you are like family to me now, we’ve made so many bonds and friendships because of this, and I am so thankful to everybody who is here,” said Larson.

All T-shirts and food sales will be donated directly to the city of Mexico Beach. And with that money, they will continue to be able to rebuild the area after Hurricane Michaels’s destruction.

“It’s a reward for the town. To show that we are not quitters. We are coming back after two and a half years. It’s a slow comeback, but we are going to make it somehow,” said Scoggins.

Scoggins and Larson appreciate everyone’s support, and they are already looking forward to the next years stronger than the storm event.

If you want to donate to the City of Mexico Beach to help the rebuilding process, you can visit their city website to learn more.