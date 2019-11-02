Mexico Beach receives over three million dollars in FEMA money for debris clean-up costs

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Mexico Beach is also getting more money from FEMA. The city is being reimbursed for more than three million dollars.

This grant fund covers emergency debris cleanup activities from October 24th through November 2nd of 2018.

This is a completion of an expedited project that was originally awarded back in March.

Senator Marco Rubio said in a statement that he is happy to see FEMA continuing to support Northwest Florida after Hurricane Michael.

Mexico Beach Mayor, Al Cathey, says this money is crucial to the recovery process.

“We need any type of money that the state is going to release once FEMA has obligated it,” said Cathey. “That is a big deal to the city of Mexico Beach.”

Mayor Cathey says the city has a debris bill of over 60 million dollars from the aftermath of Hurricane Michael.