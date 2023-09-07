MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — On Wednesday, we told you about Mexico Beach Mayor Michele Miller filing a lawsuit against her city council. On Thursday, those council members said her lawsuit is going to cost everyone in the city.

Friday Mayor Michele Miller filed a lawsuit against the city council, claiming council members violated the city charter.

The council hired Chris Hubbard as the city administrator and, according to Miller, made him the sole keeper of the city’s financial records. Miller claims she requested access to those records in late April but has not received them.

She’s suing for the records, Hubbard’s termination and she wants the city to pay her legal fees. So Thursday night, council members proposed a 2-tenths of a mill increase in the millage rate.

“I’ll make a motion to move it 5.99 and put it into legal fees,” Council Member Richard Wolff said.

A change means Mexico Beach property owners will have to pay higher taxes.

The 5.99 rate will generate an additional $147,000 for the city. The city will add it to the normal legal fees in the budget.

“Don’t think it was the easiest, you know nobody wanted to see this happen but like I said, when the council had their last meeting decided to set it at 5.8 we weren’t aware at that time that we were going to be sued,” City Administrator Chris Hubbard said.

Council members will hold additional public hearings on the budget. They have to finalize a spending plan before October 1st.