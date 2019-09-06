Mexico Beach officer-involved shooting ruled self-defense

Investigators work the scene of an officer involved shooting in Mexico Beach.

The officer-involved shooting in Mexico Beach in April that left one man dead was ruled justified by the state attorney’s office this week.

Officers found John Edward Darlington on April 10 at a location on 15th Street. Officers were investigating a stolen boat case Darlington was a suspect.

“When the officer arrived, then observed Darlington’s truck and confirmed that there were outstanding arrest warrants for Darlington,” officials wrote in a news release. “The officer made contact with a female inside the travel trailer and inquired if Darlington was inside. Upon learning that he was inside sleeping, the officer called for backup.”

Two officers arrived and after knocking and announcing their identity, attempted to convince Darlington to come outside.

“Darlington appeared at the doorway with one arm behind his back. When the officers ordered him to show his hands, Darlington brought his arm forward revealing a handgun in his right hand,” officials wrote. “Darlington ignored the Officer’s orders to drop the handgun and instead pointed it in the direction of Chief Kelly.”

A Mexico Beach officer then fired three shots that resulted in Darlington’s death.

“The State Attorney’s Office found that the use of deadly force was necessary to protect the officer and his fellow officers and therefore, lawful and authorized under the circumstances and the law concerning the use of force and self-defense,” officials wrote.