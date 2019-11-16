Mexico Beach mourns the loss of City Administrator

News
Posted: / Updated:

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Sad news out of Mexico Beach, City Administrator, Andy Anderson, has passed away suddenly.

Anderson died Friday night in his Mexico Beach home, he was in his 50’s.

Mexico Beach city officials told News 13 that the cause appeared to be an allergic reaction of some sort, but the cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

Mayor Al Cathey called Anderson’s death “A terrible loss not only for the family but also for the community.”

Anderson started working for the city in late August and council members said he had accomplished a tremendous amount for the city in such little time.

Cathey said Anderson had recently received a physical a week prior stating he was in good health. He went on to say that in the short time he’d been here, Anderson made a difference. “It’s hard to express in words how this makes us feel,” Cathey said.

There is no word yet on funeral arrangements but the city has called an emergency meeting to be held Monday at 9 a.m. to discuss what they should do next.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

DeSantis proposes teacher bonus program

Thumbnail for the video titled "DeSantis proposes teacher bonus program"

Eastern Shipbuilding launches new vessel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Eastern Shipbuilding launches new vessel"

'Juice jacking scam': Why you shouldn't use public USB chargers

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Juice jacking scam': Why you shouldn't use public USB chargers"

BCSO hosts 13th annual rodeo

Thumbnail for the video titled "BCSO hosts 13th annual rodeo"

FEMA approves $4.4 million for the Florida Department of Agriculture for Hurricane Michael relief

Thumbnail for the video titled "FEMA approves $4.4 million for the Florida Department of Agriculture for Hurricane Michael relief"

Lynn Haven picks new City Manager

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lynn Haven picks new City Manager"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.