Mexico Beach mourns the loss of City Administrator

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Sad news out of Mexico Beach, City Administrator, Andy Anderson, has passed away suddenly.

Anderson died Friday night in his Mexico Beach home, he was in his 50’s.

Mexico Beach city officials told News 13 that the cause appeared to be an allergic reaction of some sort, but the cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

Mayor Al Cathey called Anderson’s death “A terrible loss not only for the family but also for the community.”

Anderson started working for the city in late August and council members said he had accomplished a tremendous amount for the city in such little time.

Cathey said Anderson had recently received a physical a week prior stating he was in good health. He went on to say that in the short time he’d been here, Anderson made a difference. “It’s hard to express in words how this makes us feel,” Cathey said.

There is no word yet on funeral arrangements but the city has called an emergency meeting to be held Monday at 9 a.m. to discuss what they should do next.