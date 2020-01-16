Mexico Beach leaders seek clarity on camper issue

When Hurricane Michael destroyed Mexico Beach the city council changed its rules to allow suffering homeowners a chance to recover and rebuild.

Yet, 15 months later some residents and city leaders are wondering some property owners are taking advantage of their compassion.

“A lot of people don’t even live here,” said Mexico Beach Resident Rock Kries. “So they’re just bringing them and parking here. And so on some of the empty lots, there’s two or three trailers sitting there and it’s starting to look like a junkyard.”

These ‘part-time’ owners may not be looking to rebuild at all. Mexico Beach Mayor Al Cathey brought the issue up at a recent city council meeting.

“In the aftermath of the storm we probably didn’t do a good job of clarifying what the intent was from the council,” Cathey said. “We’re a very compassionate little town here and we were trying to just try to help anyone.”

But that compassion doesn’t extend to people who just want to leave a camper on their lot and never rebuild.

“We’re a town of second homeowners,” Cathey said. “So the fact that they have a camper there and they are a second homeowner they are entitled to that but what they are not entitled to is for that camper to be their quote permanent home.”

Kries and other residents believe the city officials need to take a tougher stand.

“The city being taken advantage of,” Kries said.

He added that ordinance that allows campers and RVs also required the property owner to have a building permit. Property owners without one should be asked to move their campers back home, Kries said.

“There’s no reason to have them here if you are not building,” he added.

But council members are also trying to walk a tightrope. During the meeting, they heard from construction experts that it could take as much as two years for a homeowner to rebuild if they have the funds available today. The first year would just be waiting for a contractor to become available. The second-year would be the time it takes to actually build the home.

City officials actually need clarification on the rules themselves. During last Tuesday’s city council meeting council members and city employees discussed the deadline but no one was exactly sure when it is. Interim City Administrator Mario Gisbert told the council that staff members would review the ordinance and then inform the council on the current deadline to have campers and RV’s out of the city. Staff members are also going to place the answer on the city’s website.

“If they are justifiably here, we want people to live here,” Cathey said. “But we don’t want it to be where it’s just, ‘I’ve got a camper and I’m satisfied with what I have,’ because that wasn’t the intent at all.”