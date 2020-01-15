Mexico Beach investigating zoning change

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. — Some Hurricane Michael victims may soon be able to avoid time-consuming and costly government requirements when rebuilding their townhomes.

Mexico Beach city officials are investigating a change to high-density residential zones that will allow homeowners to rebuild their townhomes to the exact same specifications as existed before Hurricane Michael.

Because of the current regulations, some homeowners in high-density areas are required to pay fees and get a variance approved by the city council even when they are rebuilding.

“If you had a building and that building is going back into its exact same footprint you don’t have to get a development order all you have to do is submit your plans get your building permit and go right back up,” said Interim City Administrator Mario Gisbert.

City officials said it would take more than a month to get the needed approvals from the state to move forward with the change.

