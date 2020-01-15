Mexico Beach hits pause on city manager search

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Members of the Mexico Beach City Council said Tuesday that they are satisfied with part-time city manager Mario Gisbert.

Gisbert is currently serving as interim city manager while also working for Panama City Beach. Gisbert stepped in after Mexico Beach City Manager Andy Anderson died suddenly.

Tuesday’s discussion centered on whether or not the city should advertise for the position and do another search. But city council members said now is not the right time to shake things up.

“We need stability,” said City Counil Member Robert Pollack. “We need stability, we need to get this city moving on forward.”