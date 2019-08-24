Mexico Beach gears up for Annual Kingfish Tournament

MEXICO BEACH, Fla (WMBB)– The 23rd Annual Kingfish Tournament is Saturday and the Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association says they have pre-registered more boats than ever before.

The Kingfish tournament attracts professional and recreational fishermen from across the tri-state area.

Fishermen come out to catch fish and compete for prizes—all while supporting an important local cause.

“The proceeds from this tournament are money that we raise to help build reefs and more importantly it’s funds that we collect so we can compete for state grants…state and federal grants that require matching funds,” said Bob Cox, President of the Kingfish Tournament Board of Directors.

The association has depended on the tournament and their sponsorships to preserve aquatic wildlife for decades.

Although Mexico Beach has undergone a lot since Hurricane Michael, it’s not stopping local businesses from supporting the event.

“We had sponsors that even encountered some of the Hurricane Michael damage and experienced some financial difficulties but they’re still going the extra mile, contributing, and providing prizes, helping us out with door prizes,” Cox said.

Cox says 80 boats have pre-registered for the tournament. He and fellow board members want residents to come out and join in on the fun.

“We’re gonna have this tournament. It’s gonna be hard and we’re gonna have to make some changes and were gonna have to modify a few things but were gonna have a tournament,” said Ron Childs, Tournament Director.

Since the tournament began, board members say they have built nearly 350 reefs. Participants can start fishing at midnight and the weigh-in is Saturday afternoon.