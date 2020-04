MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Mexico Beach City council is easing some of its beach restrictions an plans to meeting Friday morning to consider more changes.

The City Council voted Tuesday to allow beach goers to bring chairs and towels to sit on the beach. Visitors still must practice social distancing.

However, the council plans to meeting again Friday morning at 9 a.m. to make more changes after they hear the decisions from the Gulf County Commission and Gov. Ron DeSantis.