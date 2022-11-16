LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Merritt Brown Middle School students are getting to learn more about where eggs come from.

Middle school students enrolled in the horticulture classes are learning about chickens. They’re incubating eggs, building chicken coops, and caring for the chickens. Students are also learning how to prevent diseases, and protect the chickens from predators.

Cheryl Glennon, who teaches agriculture, said that hands-on learning is great for the students and teaches responsibility.

“I think that this project alone taught us a lot of responsibility, and it taught us a lot more than reading second-hand and vicariously through books,” said seventh grade student, Peyton Campbell said.

“I really like taking care of them because when they were really little and even now,” eighth grade student Madeline Petersen said. “It makes me a lot more excited to come to school because we get to see them and they’re growing a lot.”

The students plan to keep the chickens at school, eventually building them a larger pen once the chickens are old enough to wander.