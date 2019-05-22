Merritt Brown paraprofessional named state employee of the year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A Bay County paraprofessional was named the school-related employee of the year by Florida's Board of Education.

Beth Lucas, an autism paraprofessional at Merritt Brown Middle School, was selected as a state-level finalist after being named the support employee of the year for Bay District.

"Beth, who works with students with autism, played a critical role after the storm in settling her students at a new school temporarily (Mosley), on a new schedule (1-6 p.m.) and into new routines," school officials wrote in a news release. "She worked just as hard on hurricane relief for her colleagues and families of students with autism and continues to support them to this day even though her own home was heavily damaged."



