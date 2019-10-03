Merritt Brown Middle school receives a special donation for female students

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — 572 is the special number–of the unique hand-crafted bags that were donated Tuesday night for all the female students at Merritt Brown Middle School to have.



Bay County native, and a 23 year old mother and wife, Shelby Lord, wanted to make a difference at a school for the girls attending there.



Shelby and her friends came up with the idea to start collecting ‘ipsy bags’, which is a makeup subscription each month where the bags are sent to you with several makeup samples. Lord and her friends filled these bags with female supplies for middle school girls to have.



Merritt Brown’s Principal, Charlotte Marshall, says the gifts are a surprise for the students.



“They’re nice bags, so instead of throwing them away, Shelby Lord thought, I could put these bags to good use. So between herself and her friends, we can fill them with feminine products and donate them to a local middle school. Thankfully she chose us,” said Marshall.



Teachers and staff say the middle school girls are sure to love the bags and are excited to distribute them.