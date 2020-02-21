Update: School has resumed at Merritt Brown after evacuation

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — UPDATE: The campus was cleared of any issues and students are now back in class, according to Superintendent Bill Husfelt.

Husfelt told News 13 that someone attached a battery to a can and left it in the boy’s bathroom. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad was on scene. The incident is under investigation.

All clear with our concerning situation at Merritt Brown. Students are back on campus for the rest of regular school day. @BayDistSchools — Bill Husfelt (@BDS_Supt) February 21, 2020

Our previous story is below:

Merritt Brown Middle School was evacuated Friday morning after an “item of concern” was found in one of the bathrooms, according to Superintendent Bill Husfelt.

Husfelt added that all students are safe and are being supervised off-campus. Law enforcement is on the scene. This is a breaking news story and we will have more information as it becomes available.