MERE Gets a New Addition

MARIANNA, Fla. - The Marianna Educational Recreational Expo in Marianna is getting something new.

The recreation park, also known as the MERE, is getting a new racquetball and handball facility.

The project is being funded by a grant from Florida Recreational Developmental Assistance Programs along with some help from the city of Marianna.

Currently the MERE hosts softball, baseball, soccer and pee-wee football leagues.

But, Marianna parks and recreation director, Clay Wells, said there used to be courts at Chipola College but they were torn down more than 10 years ago.

"People miss playing, so we thought it was a necessity and it came available so that's why we decided to go with the racquetball courts," said Clay Wells, Marianna Parks and Recreation Director.

The courts will be first come first serve and are expected to be finished around early November.