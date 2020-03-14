Mercy Chefs to serve “to-go” meals during BDS spring break, in need of volunteers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — As Bay District Schools students head into spring break, Mercy Chefs will continue to serve meals to students throughout the holiday.

Due to coronavirus concerns, those meals will be served as “to-go” meals.

Guests may arrive at Oscar Patterson Elementary in their cars to be served the to-go meals.

In the meantime, Mercy Chefs organizers said they are in desperate need of volunteers throughout spring break to help them serve the community.

“Mercy Chefs really would collapse without volunteerism,” said Lisa Saylor, Director of Disaster Relief & Long-Term Recovery. “We rely on the back of volunteers in every disaster we report to, so if we were unable to have volunteers in a community where we try to do a large outreach, it really would make the difference between success and failure for us.”

If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer this upcoming week, click here to fill out the volunteer form. Interested residents can also visit Mercy Chefs in person at Oscar Patterson Elementary in Panama City.

Basketball Madness Contest Canceled

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

