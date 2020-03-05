Mercy Chefs teaches Rosenwald students culinary skills

Breaking News
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Mercy Chefs is partnering with Rosenwald High School to educate students on culinary skills. 

Students from Rosenwald had the chance to learn from Mercy Chefs’ Dave Terrazas on Wednesday at Oscar Patterson Elementary. 

They learned how to correctly cut vegetables, saute and roasting methods and had the chance to make three homemade sauces. 

Rosenwald High School teacher, Debra Head, says her students were very excited about this opportunity, and she hope they are able to take what they learned with them in the future. 

“Hands on experience is the most important but it is also the comradery where the students come together and they are sharing,” Head said. “Then they are able to share with the community and they are able to talk about their experiences and how that is an enlightenment for our school.”

