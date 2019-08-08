Mercy Chefs staying in Bay County throughout the School year

PANAMA CITY- Fla. — Exciting news for Bay County as Mercy Chefs announces plans to stay in the area.

After a Summer of serving meals to families they will remain here until the end of the year.



The organization originally planned to wind down its efforts at Oscar Patterson Elementary on August 13th but will now stay to address the ongoing needs of the community following Hurricane Michael.



As Bay County families get back on their feet, Mercy Chefs relies solely on donations.

They provide meals and housing for their volunteer crews as they help with the rebuilding process.



Founder Gary LeBlanc says it wasn’t time for them to go quite yet.



“There’s something special about the people here in Panama City, our hearts break for the conditions we see around here. We watch neighbor helping neighbor, the community band together, and us not to link arms with that would just be impossible to believe. We believe this is a very fertile place for us to put our resources into,” said LeBlanc.



The Mercy Chefs team also plans to assist in Fall initiatives for local schools including coordinating materials and production for local backpack programs, which ensure meals for students on weekends and holidays.



“Over the Summer we’ve seen the children come in and bring their parents. We’ve seen the difference that a hot nutritious, chef prepared meal can make. It brightens someone’s day, the children thrive and they do better,” said LeBlanc.



The Founder of Mercy Chefs says they have a big announcement coming up at the end of August. We’ll keep you up to date on mypanhandle.com once that announcement is revealed.





