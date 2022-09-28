PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Mercy Chefs provided many people with their first hot meal after Hurricane Michael hit our area in 2018. Mercy Chef volunteers are planning to be there now with the same comforts for Hurricane Ian victims.

Mercy Chefs already has people on the ground, waiting to go where they’re needed.

Mercy Chefs founder Gary LeBlanc said he has three teams, one already deployed and ready, the other in Huntsville, Alabama which will be leaving within the next 24 hours and a third team is on standby.

“While I’m not excited to be on another hurricane deployment, there’s a part of me that’s glad that I’m not headed back to Bay County this week,” LeBlanc said.

LeBlanc said their custom-built mobile kitchens are able to run in areas without power and are capable of purifying their own drinking water. He said they are equipped and ready to supply thousands of high-quality meals.

LeBlanc said they pre-scouted several locations and his teams might end up in Punta Gorda or Venice. He also said they’ll go where they are most needed.

“Panama City and Bay County are very close to our hearts, the folks will remember how we got in quickly and how we did as much as we possibly could,” LeBlanc said. “So Mercy Chefs just repeats that all over the Country and all over the world now as well.”

Mercy Chefs stayed in Bay County two and a half years after Hurricane Michael, providing meals to residents in need. Mercy Chefs plans to help Hurricane Ian victims as long as they are needed.

If you wish to donate or volunteer with Mercy Chefs click here.