Mercy Chefs hands out more than just meals on Father's Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - To many, Father's Day is a chance to show your appreciation for dad, but for the folks at Mercy Chefs, who are currently operating out of Oscar Patterson Elementary, it's a chance to continue their work feeding those affected by Hurricane Michael and to find a new family along the way.

"I miss my kids. They're eight and eleven, and they're back in Texas, you know, but I'm serving these kids. It's just such an honor to love on them like I would love on my own kids. Make sure they're okay. Check on them every day, 'How's it going?' 'You want to color something, you want to make a Father's day card? Let's go over in the corner and let's do that.' We're just so grateful to this amazing community who have partnered with us over the last eight months and made us feel at home," said Jay Bachman, the managing chef at Mercy Chefs.

For a list of when Mercy Chefs will be serving meals, check out their Facebook page.