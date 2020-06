PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Mercy Chefs and Bay District Schools will host a food drive on Sunday June 21, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. or until food is gone.

The giveaway will take place at Oscar Patterson Elementary School located at 1025 Rosewood Ave. in Panama City.

Food will be given away on a first come first serve basis.

There is no paperwork required, and there will be a limit of two boxes of food per family.