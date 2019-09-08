Mental scars start to show as Hurricane Michael anniversary nears

Even before Hurricane Michael, it was not uncommon to see a run on gas, water, and groceries in Bay County when a hurricane moved into the Gulf of Mexico.

But things were different when Hurricane Dorian began to move through the Atlantic towards Florida.

First, the run on gas and groceries happened a good week before anyone really knew where the storm was headed. Second, in years past locals would point and laugh at the inexperienced tourists or military members stocked up before a storm. This time, it was us (wide-eyed and worried) filling the aisles.

“Even though people are telling us it’s going to be missed, they’re still buying up everything and buying gas. We’ve been traumatized. We even get shook up when there’s a small storm,” Local Resident Charles Comer said earlier this week.

Although we all went through it together each individual survivor will have a variety of responses to the trauma created by Hurricane Michael, said Dr. Barton Lewis, a psychiatrist life Management Center. Many of us will go through stages similar to the five stages and grief – denial, anger, depression, bargaining, and acceptance.

Others will have stronger reactions based on past experiences and their genetic make-up. A veteran already suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder could see the damage in their community and be drawn back to the damage they saw in war zones.

“It really doesn’t go away and it may be dormant for years and then all of a sudden, something would trigger it and it comes right back,” John Deegins, Bay County Veteran’s Service Officer told News 13 this week.

Those who have suffered through abuse will feel it again during a natural disaster, Lewis added.

It “really ramps that up,” he said.

It’s difficult to pin down exactly how many survivors are now dealing with mental health issues. Bay District officials have said repeatedly that their students and teachers were having a tough time in the weeks after the storm. They saw a rise in mental health incidents for students and other signs of issues. A strong thunderstorm, once ignored by almost everyone, now brings tough memories back to the surface. And a Hurricane that might pose a threat is even worse.

“We definitely saw the secondary trauma associated with Hurricane Michael last week as Hurricane Dorian approached and threatened our area,” said District Spokeswoman Sharon Michalik. “We saw heightened anxiety in our students and our employees given the path and the fact that no one felt ready to face that kind of situation again.”

However, just because people are feeling it, does not mean people are seeking help.

Lewis said Life Management Center has not seen a large amount of people with symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder. This could be because people aren’t seeking the help they need. Or it could be that the survivors have each other to lean on.

It’s almost like group therapy, Lewis said, when everyone in a community has been through the same thing and they can talk to each other about it.

“I think sometimes that’s helpful,” he added.

The one-year anniversary, coupled with an active hurricane season will surely present new issues for some survivors, he added.

“You sometimes will see things in waves. Some studies of communities have said it’s kind of late in occurring,” Lewis said. “Like 12 to 18 months out. We may not have dodged the bullet fully yet.”

And some people will be drawn into ongoing coverage of hurricanes or the anniversary coverage.

“Some times people need to go on news restriction,” Lewis said. “Whether its politics and you are watching stuff until you are foaming at the mouth or whether it’s watching the Weather Channel to where you are a quivering bowl of jello.”

Regardless, there is help for people who need it.

“Get help. It’s something that can be treated … There is medication that helps and psychotherapy that helps,” Lewis said. “Don’t be afraid to ask for help. It’s not a sign of weakness and there is help available and they can get you better.”

Mental Health Help:

Life Management Center

525 East 15th Street

Panama City, Fl 32405

(850)522-4485 (for Crisis Hotline, press 5)

https://lmccares.org/contact/

Emerald Coast Behavioral Hospital

1940 Harrison Ave

Panama City, Fl 32405

(850)763-0017

Licensed mental health professionals are available 24/7



