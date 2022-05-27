PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach attracts people from all over for Memorial Day weekend.

So what do people do when there’s bad weather in the week leading up to the holiday?

“Everyone likes to eat when it’s raining, you know, no one’s on the beach,” Angry Tuna Restaurant General Manager James Koden said. “You know, we’re lucky we’re here. This is a good spot.”

Koder said this week might have been a record week for sales at Angry Tuna– or at least close to it.

The seafood restaurant isn’t the only one seeing this traction either.

Local clothing store, Coastal Casuals has also been racking up the sales.

“Just from this week, looking at last year, it’s [sales] definitely gone up a major difference,” Coastal Casuals Store Manager Kylie Williamson said. “And the best thing we’ve seen is even though it’s stormy and rainy and kind of gross outside, we still have people out and about so it’s definitely gone up a ton.”

And now that the weather is starting to clear just in time for the weekend, tourists can get back out in the sun.

“Our plans are to probably ride a few jet skis and get on a banana boat,” Carlos Pee, a tourist from Tennessee said. “Probably relax on the beach and go have a few crab legs if not today tomorrow. Grab a few drinks or something, you know.”

Business managers like Kylie Williamson expect shopping crowds to die down as people like Carlos and his cousins enjoy beach activities.

But that doesn’t mean the rush is over.

Local business managers hope to keep busy at night when everyone is back from the beach for the day.