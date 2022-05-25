BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you are looking for a way to celebrate Memorial Day there are plenty of events going on this weekend.

If you are looking for a way to celebrate here’s a list:

Memorial Day Observance at Kent-Forest Lawn Cemetery

The Bay County Commission and The Bay County Veteran’s Council will begin the Memorial Day Observance at 10 a.m. on Friday at Kent-Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Red, White, and BBQ

Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center is partnering with the City of Panama City to host their second annual “Red, White, and BBQ” event on Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28.

The event will include a traditional BBQ competition, a variety of food competitions, live music and more.

For more information visit here.

Location: McKenzie Park

Memorial Day Cookout

Panama City CrossFit is hosting a Memorial Day movie and cookout.

The event is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m on Saturday, May 28.

For more information visit here.

BYO: Bring Your Own Boat Memorial Day Weekend

No Name Lounge, DJ Danny D and Destination Panama City are hosting a Bring Your Own Boat Memorial Day event.

The event starts on Thursday and lasts until May 29. From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: 5555 W Highway 98, Panama City, FL 32401-1072.

For more information visit here.

Oasis Worship Center’s Memorial Day Celebration

Location: 8400 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, FL 32407-4827

Time: 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.