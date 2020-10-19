Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Meet District 4 County Commission Candidate Eric Orme

News

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Six Bay County businessmen are hoping to be the next County Commissioner from District 4. The seat opened up after former County Commissioner Keith Baker resigned after being charged in an FBI corruption scandal. The winner will fill out the two years left in Baker’s term.

Eric Orme is a lifelong resident of Bay County. He is a businessman who owns his own construction company. He says he is running to help improve Bay County so that our kids and grandkids will have good jobs and be able to reside here when they become adults. Orme says he will be accessible to the people if elected and will be available to help residents. 

Orme says trust is a key component of this election.

News13’s Amy Hoyt interviewed Eric Orme on October 6th. 

You can also read more about Orme and his campaign on bayvotes.org.

