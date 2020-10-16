Meet District 4 County Commission Candidate Doug Moore

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Six Bay County businessmen are hoping to be the next County Commissioner from District 4. The seat opened up after former County Commissioner Keith Baker resigned after being charged in an FBI corruption scandal. The winner will fill out the two years left in Baker’s term.

Doug Moore is a banker, an attorney a small business owner, and former President of the Bay County Chamber of Commerce. He says restoring the public’s trust, amid the ongoing FBI Government Corruption scandal is a priority. Moore also wants to make necessary infrastructure repairs and recruit new businesses to the area.

News 13’s Amy Hoyt interviewed Doug Moore ONE on ONE on September 29th.

You can also read more about Moore and his campaign on bayvotes.org