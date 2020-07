TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (The News Service of Florida) --- New federal regulations that could affect thousands of foreign students throughout the state are complicating Florida universities’ plans to reopen campuses in the fall.

State university officials on Tuesday were scrambling to figure out the full implications of a regulation issued by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Monday that will not allow foreign students to stay in the country if they only take online classes during the fall.