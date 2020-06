APALACHICOLA, Fla. (NSF) — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is slated to consider a draft rule that would suspend wild oyster harvesting in Apalachicola Bay through the end of 2025, according to an agenda for a two-day online meeting that will start July 22.

The draft proposal is part of a large-scale oyster restoration effort in the Apalachicola Bay region. The bay, which once produced 90 percent of the state’s commercial oyster harvest, has struggled since a dramatic drop in 2013.